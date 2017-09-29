"Flowers for Sophia" fundraiser today

D’Iberville Middle School Warriors are rallying behind an Ocean Springs young girl who is battling cancer. The DMS Student Council will hold a “Flowers for Sophia” fundraiser during the school’s Cruisin’ the Coast kick-off event Friday.More >>
The man sentenced to death for strangling Wenda Holling in Hancock County, driving her body to Harrison County, and dumping it in a rural field will not get a new trial. In a ruling that came out Thursday, a majority of state supreme court justices denied Timothy Evans’ appeal. In the majority opinion denying Evans’ appeal, justices wrote, “ Evans admitted that he had planned the killing in advance and that he ultimately executed the plan.”More >>
Gulfport's new solid waste Garbage collection contract with Waste Pro begins on Sunday, Oct. 1.More >>
Vernon and Jennifer Wilson, the owners of Skeeters in Gulfport, will open Boogies Grill & Chill at Edgewater Village and Barefoot Billy's Grill & Bar in the old Bonefish Grill location at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Steps Coalition and members of the South Mississippi healthcare community participated in a discussion about the state of healthcare in the United States on Thursday.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>
A Northern Kentucky bar is holding an NFL merchandise burning party this weekend to protest the national anthem controversy.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
