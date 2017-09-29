"Flowers for Sophia" fundraiser today

The paper flowers will be brought to the Myers' home to be put in Sophia's Secret Garden. (Photo Source: WLOX)

D’Iberville Middle School Warriors are rallying behind an Ocean Springs young girl who is battling cancer. The DMS Student Council will hold a “Flowers for Sophia” fundraiser during the school’s Cruisin’ the Coast kick-off event Friday.

Students will be able to purchase and decorate a paper flower for $1. The flowers will be sold from 9:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. at the school. All of the donations and flowers will be given to Sophia Myers. The 7-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer earlier this year.

The Art Club at DMS will also set up a Flowers for Sophia booth at tonight's football game at D'Iberville High School. Art Club members will paint flowers on faces and will also sell the paper flowers.

The flowers sold today will be brought to the Myers' home and put in Sophia's Secret Garden. Earlier this month, the community helped transform Sophia's backyard into a secret garden.

