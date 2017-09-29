NOW ON GMM: Flowers for Sophia Myers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: Flowers for Sophia Myers

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect

South Mississippi students are showing support for a young local girl fighting for her life. Today, D'Iberville Middle and High School students are selling flowers for Sophia Myers. Myers was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare and highly aggressive brain tumor, in March. Doctors don't expect to her live long. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi to find out how you can donate to "Flowers for Sophia" today.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Flowers for Sophia" fundraiser today

    "Flowers for Sophia" fundraiser today

    Friday, September 29 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-09-29 11:39:35 GMT
    Students will be able to purchase and decorate a paper flower for $1. All of the donations and flowers will be given to Sophia Myers. (Photo Source: Angel Myers/Facebook)Students will be able to purchase and decorate a paper flower for $1. All of the donations and flowers will be given to Sophia Myers. (Photo Source: Angel Myers/Facebook)

    D’Iberville Middle School Warriors are rallying behind an Ocean Springs young girl who is battling cancer. The DMS Student Council will hold a “Flowers for Sophia” fundraiser during the school’s Cruisin’ the Coast kick-off event Friday.

    More >>

    D’Iberville Middle School Warriors are rallying behind an Ocean Springs young girl who is battling cancer. The DMS Student Council will hold a “Flowers for Sophia” fundraiser during the school’s Cruisin’ the Coast kick-off event Friday.

    More >>

  • Justices uphold murder conviction in 2010 Hancock County case

    Justices uphold murder conviction in 2010 Hancock County case

    Friday, September 29 2017 7:13 AM EDT2017-09-29 11:13:19 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    The man sentenced to death for strangling Wenda Holling in Hancock County, driving her body to Harrison County, and dumping it in a rural field will not get a new trial. In a ruling that came out Thursday, a majority of state supreme court justices denied Timothy Evans’ appeal. In the majority opinion denying Evans’ appeal, justices wrote, “ Evans admitted that he had planned the killing in advance and that he ultimately executed the plan.”

    More >>

    The man sentenced to death for strangling Wenda Holling in Hancock County, driving her body to Harrison County, and dumping it in a rural field will not get a new trial. In a ruling that came out Thursday, a majority of state supreme court justices denied Timothy Evans’ appeal. In the majority opinion denying Evans’ appeal, justices wrote, “ Evans admitted that he had planned the killing in advance and that he ultimately executed the plan.”

    More >>

  • Gulfport's new contract with Waste Pro to begin Oct. 1

    Gulfport's new contract with Waste Pro to begin Oct. 1

    Thursday, September 28 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-09-29 02:47:27 GMT

    Gulfport's new solid waste Garbage collection contract with Waste Pro begins on Sunday, Oct. 1. 

    More >>

    Gulfport's new solid waste Garbage collection contract with Waste Pro begins on Sunday, Oct. 1. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly