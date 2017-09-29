NOW ON GMM: Flowers for Sophia Myers

South Mississippi students are showing support for a young local girl fighting for her life. Today, D'Iberville Middle and High School students are selling flowers for Sophia Myers. Myers was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare and highly aggressive brain tumor, in March. Doctors don't expect to her live long. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi to find out how you can donate to "Flowers for Sophia" today.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.