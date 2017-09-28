Lynn Meadows hosts night of thanks for pillars of the community

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center partnered with Elliott Homes to create a magical evening for first responders, teachers, and military members of our community.

Those who typically endure long hours, high stress, and even potentially life-threatening situations were able to relax.

Parker says, "This is great for the community to reach out to us. It's fun to get together and get to know one another, and forget the things we do on a daily basis," said Tammarra Parker, fourth-grade teacher at Bayou View Elementary.

Elliot Homes helped put on the event with door prizes like Saints tickets, dinner at Ruth's Chris, and a cruise for two.

"I'm excited for how the night will unfold. It's early on in the night, and the drawings are at 8 p.m. I have a good friend, she's waiting on the Saints tickets. We'll be here till the end," added Parker.

According to LMDC executive director Cindy DeFrances, students from the performing arts group WINGS sang numbers from their upcoming show, 'Once on This Island,' going along with the theme for the evening.

Other prizes up for grabs included a cooking class and a field trip to the Discovery Center for a teacher and students.

