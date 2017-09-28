Lynn Meadows hosts night of thanks for pillars of the community - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lynn Meadows hosts night of thanks for pillars of the community

Elliot Homes helped host the event. (Photo source: WLOX) Elliot Homes helped host the event. (Photo source: WLOX)
(WLOX) -

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center partnered with Elliott Homes to create a magical evening for first responders, teachers, and military members of our community.

Those who typically endure long hours, high stress, and even potentially life-threatening situations were able to relax. 

Parker says, "This is great for the community to reach out to us.  It's fun to get together and get to know one another, and forget the things we do on a daily basis," said Tammarra Parker, fourth-grade teacher at Bayou View Elementary.

Elliot Homes helped put on the event with door prizes like Saints tickets, dinner at Ruth's Chris, and a cruise for two.

"I'm excited for how the night will unfold. It's early on in the night, and the drawings are at 8 p.m.  I have a good friend, she's waiting on the Saints tickets. We'll be here till the end," added Parker. 

According to LMDC executive director Cindy DeFrances, students from the performing arts group WINGS sang numbers from their upcoming show, 'Once on This Island,' going along with the theme for the evening. 

Other prizes up for grabs included a cooking class and a field trip to the Discovery Center for a teacher and students.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Lynn Meadows hosts night of thanks for pillars of the community

    Lynn Meadows hosts night of thanks for pillars of the community

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:36:15 GMT

    Lynn Meadows Discovery Center partnered with Elliott Homes to create a magical evening for first responders, teachers, and military members of our community.

    More >>

    Lynn Meadows Discovery Center partnered with Elliott Homes to create a magical evening for first responders, teachers, and military members of our community.

    More >>

  • 99L near Cuba may develop in Gulf this weekend

    99L near Cuba may develop in Gulf this weekend

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:17:37 GMT
    Invest 99L is a tropical disturbance near Cuba that will affect parts of the Gulf Coast with wind and rain early next week.Invest 99L is a tropical disturbance near Cuba that will affect parts of the Gulf Coast with wind and rain early next week.

    We may be past the peak of hurricane season. But, storms are still trying to develop. We're continuing to watch a tropical disturbance, called "Invest 99L," near Cuba. This system has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, according to a Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center. After moving north toward Florida, this disturbance will then be steered by high pressure westward across the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expect...

    More >>

    We may be past the peak of hurricane season. But, storms are still trying to develop. We're continuing to watch a tropical disturbance, called "Invest 99L," near Cuba. This system has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, according to a Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center. After moving north toward Florida, this disturbance will then be steered by high pressure westward across the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expect...

    More >>

  • Replenishment project focused on Cat Island's East Beach

    Replenishment project focused on Cat Island's East Beach

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:03:38 GMT
    Mississippi now owns more than 718 acres of Cat Island. (Photo source: WLOX)Mississippi now owns more than 718 acres of Cat Island. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Cat Island is getting bigger by the second with 40,000 yards of sand being pumped every day onto the east section of the barrier island.

    More >>

    Cat Island is getting bigger by the second with 40,000 yards of sand being pumped every day onto the east section of the barrier island.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly