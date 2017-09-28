Matt Luke's Coast Family runs deep

As they hit the road to face top-ranked Alabama, an upset win this Saturday could go a long way toward securing the full-time head coaching job for Gulfport native Matt Luke. But regardless of the result, he has the full support of his 'Coast Family.'

Dozens of friends, coaches and teammates of Luke's gathered today at Jim Rose Field on the campus of Gulfport High School in support of the former Admiral as he leads the Rebels into battle in Tuscaloosa.

Ricky Hasty may be a diehard Alabama fan, but there's no doubt, he's rooting for his lifelong friend on Saturday.

"Matt means a lot to Gulfport," Hasty said. "He reached his goal in life, that's a big thing. We want to show him our support, going up against the number one team in the country. We want to show him that we support him, and his Coast family. One of his quotes to his team was 'we don't have to be blood to be family' and that's what it is."

Kickoff between Alabama and Ole Miss set for 8 p.m. on Saturday.