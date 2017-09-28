Gulfport's new contract with Waste Pro to begin Oct. 1

Gulfport's new solid waste Garbage collection contract with Waste Pro begins on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Though Waste Pro is currently picking up garbage in Gulfport, it's through a different contract with the Harrison County Utility Authority. The new arrangement excludes the HCUA, and includes several other changes that officials believe will fix the problems residents currently face.

Gulfport residents voiced their concerns during a public meeting on Thursday, as they were informed about all the changes they'll soon see.

"Hopefully if you have an issue it will get settled," said resident Donald Knox. "You're paying for garbage pickup and if you have an issue, it should be settled within a limited amount of time."

Part of the upcoming changes states that glass will no longer be picked up as a recyclable. According to Waste Pro, it's because there's a limited secondary market for recycled glass.

Although recycling pick-up will be reduced, garbage will still be collected twice a week.

"We're trying to build recycling back up, so this is the way we're going to do it. We're going to start with once every other week, and hopefully over time that could possibly increase," said Public Works Director Wayne Miller.

After Oct. 1, collection prices will increase to $16.75 a month. The new agreement with Waste Pro includes monetary fines for missed garbage and other issues.

"The penalties are going to be that what you pick up, what you don't pick, and how you're going to address the needs of the citizens," said Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines.

Additionally, Waste Pro will be given 24 hours to correct problems such as failure to complete route to collect garbage. Any issues residents have with garbage pickup can be addressed by calling 3-1-1. Click here to view the contract.

