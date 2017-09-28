Farm field day teaches students about conservation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Farm field day teaches students about conservation

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Students at Harrison County farm's field day (Photo Source: WLOX News) Students at Harrison County farm's field day (Photo Source: WLOX News)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

More than 600 fourth graders visited Harrison County farm on Friday to learn different aspects of nature conservation and history. 

For over 30 years, the Harrison County farm has hosted the annual field day event for elementary students. The day includes fun sing-along teaching songs, as well as stories about Mississippi's history.  

Joe Buckley with the Mississippi Water and Soil Commission says it's important to teach kids when they're young about the environment.

"These kids are the next generation. If we're going to learn how to recycle and conserve, we have to start here. And they know that it's important for their own livelihoods and for their children's" said Buckley. 

