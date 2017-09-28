MS State Rep: System turning away from healthcare

Another exciting night of high school football hits the airways on WLOX ABC-CBS Friday night beginning at 10:15. Join A.J. Giardina and Patrick Clay for the Friday Night Football Showdown. Here's a preview of the six featured games and the high school football lineup.More >>
This week, more than 600 fourth graders visited Harrison County farm to learn different aspects of nature conservation and history.More >>
Steps Coalition and members of the South Mississippi healthcare community participated in a discussion about the state of healthcare in the United States on Thursday.More >>
Vernon and Jennifer Wilson, the owners of Skeeters in Gulfport, will open Boogies Grill & Chill at Edgewater Village and Barefoot Billy's Grill & Bar in the old Bonefish Grill location at Edgewater Mall.More >>
A former Long Beach police officer initially charged with manslaughter in the death of her daughter has now been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Police said the truck made a turn and the door flew opened, which led to the child being thrown out of the vehicle.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
