MS State Rep: System turning away from healthcare

Steps Coalition and members of the South Mississippi healthcare community participated in a discussion about the state of healthcare on Thursday.

State representative Sonya Williams Barnes served as the keynote speaker for the event, discussing what may happen if changes are made to the Affordable Care Act.

"I am by far not a healthcare professional, nor do I claim to be one. In fact, I own a funeral home," said Williams-Barnes. "I'm sad to say that if [healthcare is changed], I may begin to get more business than I can handle. Our system has continued to turn toward death care as it has turned away from healthcare."

Gregory Brown, Executive Director of Steps Coalition, says his main goal for the annual meeting is to unify the Coast community in terms of their knowledge of healthcare access.

"There's a problem currently right now on the Gulf Coast. Part of the problem is that there are not sufficient services for the people who are here. We have to address that," said Brown. "Part of the conversation today [is] not just what happens in DC, but also what happens on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi."

Brown says having translators for Vietnamese and Hispanic residents when they receive healthcare is another item up for discussion.

