Former Long Beach officer charged with second-degree murder

A former Long Beach police officer initially charged with manslaughter in the death of her daughter has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Three-year-old Cheyenne Hyer died after her mother, Cassie Barker, left her in the back her her patrol car. Barker told investigators that shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 30, she left the child in a car seat in the back seat with the windows rolled up and the air conditioner on max as she visited the home of her supervisor, Clark Ladner.

According to an affidavit, the temperature setting in the car was slightly past the halfway point of the heat setting and the blower was set on low.

Barker, who was fired from the department, was denied a preliminary hearing in Nov. 2016.

