Tropical development possible in Caribbean and southern Gulf

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a tropical wave near Cuba that shows slow signs of development. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a medium chance to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 3-5 days.

Most forecast data suggest this tropical wave will lift north towards Florida then gradually dissipate over land by the end of the weekend.

Will this impact south MS?

There are no tropical threats in the forecast for the next 5-7 days for south Mississippi. However, this tropical wave may bring moisture to south Mississippi by the Monday-Tuesday time frame. As a result, rain chances are up.

What about beyond 5-7 days?

Models continue to suggest the atmosphere over the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean will stay unsettled for most of next week into next weekend. We have to pay attention to this region, especially this time of the year because climatology tells us this a typical place for development.

As of now, it is too soon to say if anything will develop beyond the 5-7 day range, but when models keep hinting at the possibility, it’s something to pay attention to.

After all, hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30th.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



