Police: Casino employee stole $10K in merchandise from gift shop

A Scarlet Pearl employee is in trouble with the law for taking things that didn’t belong to her from the casino’s gift shop, police said.

D’Iberville police Lt. Jason King said 24-year-old Carly Marissa Richardson stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from the gift shop while she worked there last month.

Richardson is charged with felony embezzlement, but King said investigators believe she was not working alone. King said the investigation is ongoing, and the arrest on an accomplice is expected.

Richardson was arrested Monday and booked into the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4254 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

