2 new restaurants coming to Biloxi

Owners say they are excited about revitalizing the area and creating jobs. (Photo source: WLOX)

A pair of new restaurants will be opening in Biloxi by mid-November.

Vernon and Jennifer Wilson, the owners of Skeeters in Gulfport, will open Boogies Grill & Chill at Edgewater Village and Barefoot Billy's Grill & Bar in the old Bonefish Grill location at Edgewater Mall.

"The Bonefish location is in very good shape. The mall has taken great care of it. They've been running the air conditioning. Pretty much some new kitchen equipment, some new furniture, paint, touching up and we'll be ready to go," said Vernon Wilson.

Barefoot Billy's will be a more casual dining experience than Bonefish Grill, and Boogies Grill & Chill will invite a more playful crowd.

"It'll be a local eatery and a place to have a few drinks. We'll have pool tables, darts and lots of televisions to watch sports," said Wilson.

The Bonefish Grill site has been vacant since 2016 when the company closed 14 restaurants around the country. Vernon and Jennifer are excited about revitalizing the mall and creating jobs.

"This location is a lot larger than Boogies, so we're looking at 35 to 40 employees. It's always an important factor for Vern and I to make sure we're continuing to create jobs in the community for everyone," said Jennifer, who expects to hire 10 to 15 people at Boogies Grill & Chill.

