Cars, spectators already in town for Cruisin' the Coast

You can already see the classic cars cruising the streets and RVs parked along sections of Hwy. 90. It means the area’s largest annual event, Cruisin’ the Coast, is about to begin.

The 21st edition of Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off Sunday with events in Gulfport and Gautier.

The Gulfport Main Street Association is still looking for volunteers for Sunday’s View the Cruise. That event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, Cruisin’ the Coast set a record with 7,957 vintage vehicles registered for the event. Organizers are hoping for an even larger turnout this year.

There are a few things you should keep in mind as the festivities get into full swing. First is traffic.

Hwy. 90 in Biloxi and Gulfport is the most popular spot for spectators to line the street to take in what seems like a never-ending parade of cars and hot rods. If you don’t want to get stuck in the traffic, avoid Hwy. 90 if you can.

No matter where you’re driving during the event, be patient and allow yourself some extra time to reach your destination.

Also, Keesler Air Force Base is changing the hours of operation for its gates on White Ave. and Meadows Dr.

