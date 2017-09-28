EB Left lane of I-10 near exit 38 blocked, expect delays - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

EB Left lane of I-10 near exit 38 blocked, expect delays

(Photo source: MDOT) (Photo source: MDOT)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Eastbound traffic on 1-10 near the Cowan Lorraine exit 38 is delayed due to an accident. 

Witnesses say multiple crashes have occurred in the area, causing the left lane to be blocked. 

MDOT traffic cameras show congestion along the interstate. Please use an additional route if possible, and use caution if already in the area. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly