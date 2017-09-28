Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 7 Preview

Week 7 of the Friday Night Football Showdown airs on WLOX ABC-CBS beginning at 10:15 with A.J. Giardina and Patrick Clay. Six games will be featured.

A number of teams have distinguished themselves as contenders for Region titles and highly capable of making their way to the state finals in their respective divisions.

Will Biloxi (1-4, 1-0) or Harrison Central (2-3, 1-0) make another statement on Friday in the Region 4-6A ranks? Last week Biloxi used a Cade Ganey 20 yard field goal to slip past D'Iberville 26-23 propelling the Indians under the win column for the first time this season. Biloxi head coach Bobby Hall has watched junior quarterback Kamron Suddeth deliver the football through the air with accuracy. Entering the Harrison Central game, Suddeth has 468 yards passing and 5 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Kenyatta Harrell is the go-to tailback leading Biloxi with 221 rushing yards.

Red Rebels head coach Casey Cain decided a couple of weeks ago to get the balls into his most explosive offensive player and that's running back Keon Moore. He's running Harrison Central's Single-Wing offense. The ball is hiked to the 5-foot-11, 200 pound senior who is capable of doing a number of things with the football. Last week he rushed for 321 yards and scored 4 touchdowns leading Harrison Central past Pascagoula 29-27.

Individual players can make a difference. Last Friday Gulfport (2-3, 1-0) defeated St. Martin 30-7 at Milner Stadium where Admirals quarterback T.Q. Newsome was back in the starting lineup. He was injured on September 2 in a loss against Archbishop Rummel. T.Q. led Gulfport's offense with 166 yards passing and two touchdowns and added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown. Newsome and his Admiral teammates take aim on Region 4-6A victory No. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula. The stadium officially is back in business after a new artificial turf was inserted. The bleaches were renovated. Pascagoula (2-3, 0-1) suffered an overtime loss to Harrison Central last week. Panthers head coach Lewis Sims has been getting the ball into the hands of his playmaker, running back Trey Abney.

Hancock (4-1, 1-0) has been one of the surprises teams this season. Under new head coach Neil Lollar, the Hawks have 4 wins and 1 loss. Hancock will have the home field advantage hosting St. Martin (3-2, 0-1) in a Region 4-6A showdown in the Kiln. Last Friday the Hawks flew past Ocean Springs 28-20 to open Region 4-6A on a winning note, while the Yellow Jackets dropped a 30-7 decision to Gulfport. Hancock quarterback Caleb Garcia has passed for 811 yards and 5 touchdowns. Brooks Rayburn, a 6-foot-1, 172 pound senior is the Hawks top receiver. Entering the Yellow Jackets clash Rayburn has 11 receptions for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's averaging a whopping 27.2 yards per catch. St. Martin running back Ham McGee leads the Yellow Jackets ground game with 464 yards and 4 touchdowns. Mileon Graham gives St. Martin another offensive threat. the junior enters the Hancock game having rushed for 345 yards and 3 TDs.

In the Region 4-5A ranks the Friday Night Football Showdown Gautier needs a win against Long Beach if the Gators are to become a factor in the playoff race. Gautier (1-4, 0-1) is coming off a 56-13 loss on the road at Hattiesburg. The Tigers are loaded. Long Beach (4-1, 1-0) beat Pearl River Central 35-20. Coach Forrest Williams has a talented sophomore at quarterback. Cade Crosby has passed for 858 yards and 7 touchdowns. His favorite targets are Charlie Wescovich and Kai Vancourt. Wescovich has 21 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown. Vancourt has 18 receptions for 239 yards and a score.

Gators head coach Chris Peterson will use the talents of juniors Kameron Kincaid and Micah Kelly. Kincaid has completed 54 percent of his pass attempts for 304 yards and 6 touchdowns. Kelly has pounded his way for 297 yards rushing and 3 TDs and averages 8.7 yards per rush.

The Vancleave at St. Stanislaus Region 8-4A confrontation will be another game featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown. The Bulldogs (1-4) have a young team and will open region play in the Bay, coming off a bye-week. Last week the Rockachaws dropped a heart-breaker to Madison Ridgeland Academy on a last second field goal to pull out a 31-28 win. Senior quarterback Jakob Greer runs the Rockachaws offensive attack. He's completed 58 percent of his pass attempts for 766 yards and 5 touchdowns. Greer is also a threat running the football having rushed for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's averaging 6.6 yards a carry. Senior running back Andrew Trapani has 212 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Vancleave running back C.J. Johnson has 34 rushing attempts for 257 yards, that's a 7.6 yards net average and 2 touchdowns. Lance Wise has had his number called 81 times and has responded with 352 yards and 2 scores.

Pass Christian is hoping to be a factor in the Region 8-4A playoff race. The Pirates (2-3) travel to Bay High (0-5) in a region opener. Pass Christian is coming off a 34-29 win over Sumrall while Bay High had a bye-week. Sophomore quarterback Dustin Allison has had success throwing the football. He's connected on 44 of 86 attempts for 460 yards and 4 touchdowns. When it comes to the Pirates ground game, junior Tionne Frost has been red-hot. The 6-foot-2, 225 pound bruiser has plowed through defensive teams for 657 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Bay High defense will have to stop Frost to have a shot at picking up its first win of the season. Senior quarterback Jaylan Wilson runs the Tigers offense. Entering the Region 8-4A opener, Wilson has passed for 411 yards with 4 touchdowns and leads Bay High with 462 yards rushing, adding 4 more TDs on the ground.

Those are the six games that will be featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown. Here's a rundown of other high school games: West Harrison travels to high-powered Picayune in a Region4-5A clash. Stone is on the road at highly explosive Hattiesburg and Pearl River Central entertains Wayne County.

In a Region 3-6A game George County battles Brandon.

Region 7-4A contender and undefeated Poplarville entertains undefeated Greene County in Poplarville.

Undefeated East Central will have the home field advantage hosting Moss Point in Region 8-4A.

St. Patrick is at North Forrest in a Region 8-2A game.

Resurrection kicked off Region 4-1A on a positive note late week with an impressive 44-0 win over Sacred Heart. The Eagles travel to Stringer on Friday.

Christian Collegiate travels to Franklin, Louisiana in a M-A-I-S 8-man football game.

Get out and support your local high school team!

