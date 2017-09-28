Suspect pleads guilty in the death of Tena Broadus

On Thursday, 36-year-old Kari Michelle Parker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Tena Broadus.

Broadus was reported missing on September 25, 2015, and her body was found burned and dumped in the Biloxi River off of Oneal Road on October 7, 2015.

During the hearing, Parker told the court that she was at the home of Joshua Peterman when Broadus arrived. After getting into an argument, the two began to fight. Broadus was forced into a building behind the home and assaulted by multiple people

Once Parker saw that the victim was dead, she and others involved in the assault put Broadus in a box and dumped her body off of Oneal Road.

Peterman and Devin Gregory have been indicted for first-degree murder. Natasha Sellers pleaded guilty earlier in the month, and Aaron Bobinger pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact.

Parker was initially indicted by the Grand Jury for first-degree murder, but the charge was amended when she entered the guilty plea.

Parker faces 20 to 40 years in prison and is expected to testify at the trial of the co-defendants.

