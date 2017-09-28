Oyster season opens Monday in Biloxi Bay

The Biloxi Bay Reef will open at sunrise to tonging only, and no other reefs will be open. (Photo source: DMR)

Oyster season in Biloxi Bay opens next week on Monday, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced Thursday.

The Biloxi Bay Reef will open at sunrise to tonging only, and no other reefs will be open. The oyster check station will be located in the Ocean Springs Harbor.

When oyster harvest from Biloxi Bay Reef reaches 30 percent, the reef will be closed, according to DMR.

As you’ll recall, the Commission on Marine Resources slashed the Mississippi oyster quota to just 10,000 sacks for the upcoming season. That’s less than a third of the 35,000 sacks allowed last season.

Oyster reefs in the western Mississippi Sound will be opened for tonging and dredging at sunrise on Nov. 13. The CMR also set a 30 percent quota for those reefs.

The daily sack limit for tonging is 15 sacks and 20 sacks for dredging.

