Chevron aims to raise $50,000 for Jackson Co. schools

The goal is to raise $50,000 for public schools in Jackson County. (Photo source: Chevron)

On Monday, Chevron will kick off its annual Fuel Your School campaign by donating $10,000 in school supplies to Pecan Park Elementary in Ocean Springs.

Through October, the company invites residents to take part in its fundraiser to support education and earn up to $50,000 for Jackson County public schools.

Helping the program reach its goal is as easy as filling up the gas tank. For each purchase of eight or more gallons of fuel, Chevron will donate $1. The offer is only valid at participating gas stations in Jackson County.

Fuel Your School is a collaboration between Chevron and DonorsChose.org to fund opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for public school students.

The program started in 2010 and has since supported over 39,000 projects in more than 5,000 schools across the country. For more information, visit http://www.fuelyourschool.com/.

