Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in under 3 minutes

If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.

Investigators say the operation with quick and bold. It took less than three minutes for the women to walk through the Food Court, into the store, and back out with the merchandise. Police say they brought their own bags from Dillard's and Belk's and stuffed them whatever they could grab.

When management confronted the women, they quickly left the mall and drove away in a 4-door, gray Lexus with a possible Mississippi license plate.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects on her cell phone as she left the scene of the crime. Police are looking into whether Facetiming or doing a Facebook Live during the heist.

The shoplifting incident happened Tuesday, September 19, around 3pm. If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also give a tip to Crimestoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Along with trying to identify the suspects, investigators are also checking Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and other online sales sites where stolen merchandise is often resold.

