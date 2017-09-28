Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in under 3 minutes

If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall. 

Investigators say the operation with quick and bold. It took less than three minutes for the women to walk through the Food Court, into the store, and back out with the merchandise. Police say they brought their own bags from Dillard's and Belk's and stuffed them whatever they could grab. 

When management confronted the women, they quickly left the mall and drove away in a 4-door, gray Lexus with a possible Mississippi license plate. 

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects on her cell phone as she left the scene of the crime. Police are looking into whether Facetiming or doing a Facebook Live during the heist.

The shoplifting incident happened Tuesday, September 19, around 3pm. If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also give a tip to Crimestoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Along with trying to identify the suspects, investigators are also checking Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and other online sales sites where stolen merchandise is often resold. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in under 3 minutes

    Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in under 3 minutes

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:38:53 GMT
    If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

    Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall. 

    More >>

    Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall. 

    More >>

  • American Heart Association prepares for annual heart walk

    American Heart Association prepares for annual heart walk

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:38:12 GMT
    The Gulf Coast Heart Walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route. (Photo source: Pixabay)The Gulf Coast Heart Walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route. (Photo source: Pixabay)

    The American Heart Association is hoping thousands of survivors and their supporters will fill Jones Park in Gulfport Saturday for the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk. The annual event is a chance for people to learn how to live healthier lifestyles free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which are still the number one and number three killers in the U.S. 

    More >>

    The American Heart Association is hoping thousands of survivors and their supporters will fill Jones Park in Gulfport Saturday for the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk. The annual event is a chance for people to learn how to live healthier lifestyles free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which are still the number one and number three killers in the U.S. 

    More >>

  • Jackson County eyesore coming down

    Jackson County eyesore coming down

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:24:50 GMT
    The old Howard Johnson Hotel has been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. (Photo source: WLOX)The old Howard Johnson Hotel has been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. (Photo source: WLOX)

    After years of legal battles and just a month shy of five years since it burned, the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin is coming down.

    More >>

    After years of legal battles and just a month shy of five years since it burned, the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin is coming down.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly