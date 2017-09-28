Jackson County eyesore coming down - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County eyesore coming down

The old Howard Johnson Hotel has been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. (Photo source: WLOX) The old Howard Johnson Hotel has been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. (Photo source: WLOX)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

After years of legal battles and just a month shy of five years since it burned, the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin is coming down.

It’s been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. Now, demolition crews are on site making sure it’s torn to the ground.

Before that could happen, county Supervisor Troy Ross took a ceremonial first swing at the building with a sledgehammer.

This project is something that’s been on the county’s to do list ever since the property owner didn’t take demolition action at the site.

Jackson Co. supervisors vote to demolish burned Howard Johnson Hotel

“I know everyone felt probably the way I did. We keep talking about tearing it down, and we all agreed it needed to go, but no one really believed it would ever happen,” said Ross. So, being able to take the first swing gave me that satisfaction knowing that after all these years, it’s really coming down.

The county is limited to a $20,000 cap for this fiscal year for the project. That means whatever work is not finished within that $20,000 this year will have to be finished next fiscal year.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in under 3 minutes

    Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in under 3 minutes

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:38:53 GMT
    If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

    Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall. 

    More >>

    Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall. 

    More >>

  • American Heart Association prepares for annual heart walk

    American Heart Association prepares for annual heart walk

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:38:12 GMT
    The Gulf Coast Heart Walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route. (Photo source: Pixabay)The Gulf Coast Heart Walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route. (Photo source: Pixabay)

    The American Heart Association is hoping thousands of survivors and their supporters will fill Jones Park in Gulfport Saturday for the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk. The annual event is a chance for people to learn how to live healthier lifestyles free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which are still the number one and number three killers in the U.S. 

    More >>

    The American Heart Association is hoping thousands of survivors and their supporters will fill Jones Park in Gulfport Saturday for the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk. The annual event is a chance for people to learn how to live healthier lifestyles free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which are still the number one and number three killers in the U.S. 

    More >>

  • Jackson County eyesore coming down

    Jackson County eyesore coming down

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:24:50 GMT
    The old Howard Johnson Hotel has been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. (Photo source: WLOX)The old Howard Johnson Hotel has been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. (Photo source: WLOX)

    After years of legal battles and just a month shy of five years since it burned, the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin is coming down.

    More >>

    After years of legal battles and just a month shy of five years since it burned, the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin is coming down.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly