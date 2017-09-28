American Heart Association prepares for annual heart walk - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

American Heart Association prepares for annual heart walk

The Gulf Coast Heart Walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route. (Photo source: Pixabay) The Gulf Coast Heart Walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route. (Photo source: Pixabay)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The American Heart Association is hoping thousands of survivors and their supporters will fill Jones Park in Gulfport Saturday for the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk.

The annual event is a chance for people to learn how to live healthier lifestyles free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which are still the number one and number three killers in the U.S. According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 85-million Americans living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. That's why physical activity is vital in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and why the fundraising for research is so important.

The overall fundraising goal for this year's Gulf Coast Heart Walk is $380,000. Butch Oustalet, a stoke survivor, is serving as this year's Heart Walk chair.     The WLOX Heart Walk team is helping the American Heart Association reach its goal; we are collecting donations and preparing to walk Saturday. 

Join us! Registration for the walk begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be all sorts of activities, including a "Healthy for Good Passport" in which you visit several booths to learn life-saving tips, and then qualify to enter a drawing for prizes.

The walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route.

Gulfport Police will be on hand to close several roadways for the walk. The following roads will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

  • Highway 90 – At 20th Avenue when the event starts for approximately 10-15 minutes
  • 20th Avenue – Hwy 90 to 2nd Street
  • 2nd Street – 20th Avenue to Evans Avenue 

Drivers are encouraged to use the Hwy 90, 3rd Street, and East Railroad Street to navigate the area.  

To donate or learn more about the Gulf Coast Heart Walk, click here. 

