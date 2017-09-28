Harrison Co. deputies, residents meet over donuts

The sheriff and more than a dozen of his deputies came out to enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize with folks from the community. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and the community they protect coming together. That’s what happened Thursday morning at Michael Memorial Baptist church.

The church hosted a morning of donuts and coffee, fittingly called Donuts with a Deputy. Sheriff Troy Peterson and more than a dozen of his deputies came out to enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize with folks from the community.

“We don’t know it all, and that’s what we’re trying to do. Create some kind of dialogue that we have a finger on the pulse of what’s going on here,” said Robert Lincoln, with the sheriff’s department.

“I’m here to make sure that my children understand who’s out here protecting them, who’s keeping them safe, and so they know they have friends who are watching out for them all day, every day,” said Harrison County resident Wendy Seaney.

The next Donuts with a Deputy event will be Oct. 5 at Saucier United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.