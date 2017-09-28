Harrison Co. deputies, residents meet over donuts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Co. deputies, residents meet over donuts

The sheriff and more than a dozen of his deputies came out to enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize with folks from the community. (Photo source: WLOX) The sheriff and more than a dozen of his deputies came out to enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize with folks from the community. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and the community they protect coming together. That’s what happened Thursday morning at Michael Memorial Baptist church.

The church hosted a morning of donuts and coffee, fittingly called Donuts with a Deputy. Sheriff Troy Peterson and more than a dozen of his deputies came out to enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize with folks from the community.

“We don’t know it all, and that’s what we’re trying to do. Create some kind of dialogue that we have a finger on the pulse of what’s going on here,” said Robert Lincoln, with the sheriff’s department.

“I’m here to make sure that my children understand who’s out here protecting them, who’s keeping them safe, and so they know they have friends who are watching out for them all day, every day,” said Harrison County resident Wendy Seaney.

The next Donuts with a Deputy event will be Oct. 5 at Saucier United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in under 3 minutes

    Biloxi Police: 5 women steal thousands from Victoria's Secret in under 3 minutes

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:38:53 GMT
    If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)If you recognize these women or have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

    Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall. 

    More >>

    Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall. 

    More >>

  • American Heart Association prepares for annual heart walk

    American Heart Association prepares for annual heart walk

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:38:12 GMT
    The Gulf Coast Heart Walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route. (Photo source: Pixabay)The Gulf Coast Heart Walk starts in Jones Park at 9 a.m. and then makes its way down beautiful Second Street. For survivors who don't feel up to the entire three-mile trek, there will also be a one-mile survivor route. (Photo source: Pixabay)

    The American Heart Association is hoping thousands of survivors and their supporters will fill Jones Park in Gulfport Saturday for the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk. The annual event is a chance for people to learn how to live healthier lifestyles free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which are still the number one and number three killers in the U.S. 

    More >>

    The American Heart Association is hoping thousands of survivors and their supporters will fill Jones Park in Gulfport Saturday for the 2017 Gulf Coast Heart Walk. The annual event is a chance for people to learn how to live healthier lifestyles free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, which are still the number one and number three killers in the U.S. 

    More >>

  • Jackson County eyesore coming down

    Jackson County eyesore coming down

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:24:50 GMT
    The old Howard Johnson Hotel has been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. (Photo source: WLOX)The old Howard Johnson Hotel has been called an eyesore since it was left in a charred state in October of 2012. (Photo source: WLOX)

    After years of legal battles and just a month shy of five years since it burned, the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin is coming down.

    More >>

    After years of legal battles and just a month shy of five years since it burned, the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin is coming down.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly