Harrison Co. jurors getting a $10 pay increase - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Co. jurors getting a $10 pay increase

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

For the first time ever, jurors in Harrison County will get a pay raise for serving on jury duty.

County circuit clerk Connie Ladner tells us they will get a $10 increase, bringing the compensation amount to $35 a day. The increase starts next week.

Compensation has been at $25 a day since 1972.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

