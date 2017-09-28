NOW ON GMM: Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect

Officials in Dallas say another person has died as a result of Hurricane Harvey. But this death involved flesh-eating bacteria. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to hear from investigators on how they believe she contracted the infection.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly