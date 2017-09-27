MGCCC and former Stone kicker Mason Hunt named NJCAA Player of the Week

Mississippi Gulf Coast kicker/punter Mason Hunt has been named NJCAA Special Teams Player of the Week for his perfect performance against East Central.

Hunt was originally signed just to handle place-kicking duties but was handed both jobs during the preseason.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “I’ve been doing all of it since 10th grade, so I’m used to it. It’s just a lot of kicking going on. It’s been pretty fun.”

The freshman kicker from Stone High was perfect in his place-kicking duties. He made all six extra points and both field goals, including a 40-yarder. He was called on to make pooch kickoffs and directional punts to limit a dangerous return game.

“He’s been very consistent,” Gulf Coast coach Chad Huff said. “He’s taken over the role of punter and kicker and gotten better each week. I’m proud of Mason.”

Hunt has made all three of his field-goal attempts and is 17-for-17 on extra points. He’s teamed with long snapper Paul Maxwell and holder/quarterback Larry Sisson.

“Paul has been one of the best snappers I’ve had, and Larry’s one of the best holders I’ve had,” Hunt said. “They’ve been putting it there, helping me out, and I’ve been helping them out.”