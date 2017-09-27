South Mississippians with Puerto Rican roots collecting donations

South Mississippians with Puerto Rican roots are gathering donations and getting the word out about how bad the situation still is for many on the island.

Food, water and necessities are piling up at locations across the coast. A week after Maria, half of Puerto Rican banks are still closed, fuel is scarce and hospitals are struggling to provide care.

Doris Melendez and fellow Puerto Rican natives around South Mississippi are banding together to help family and friends struggling to cope in Hurricane Maria's wake.

Melendez says, "They're glad to be alive, there's a lot of devastation there." She describes the situation as desperate, with many having no access to basic necessities. “They're waiting for the agencies from the government to receive help. Right now, it doesn't matter if you have money, there's no way to buy supplies."



Yaritza Garcia is still waiting for confirmation on when FedEx will be able to bring the donations to the island. "There's no communication, no electricity, no water. There are many efforts to send supplies, but we do not know how long it will take before our families or any other families get what they need."

"We also have other places like Las Americas, Garos Barber Shop, Rovira Team Realty, and Coldwell Banker in Gautier too, they're accepting donations for Puerto Rico. We just need somebody to help us deliver”, Melendez stated.