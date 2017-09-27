MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week: Resurrection DE Terrance Spivey

In Scott Sisson's 33 years of coaching, he's seen a handful of five-sack defensive performances, but last Friday stood out from the rest.

"I've seen it done a couple of times," the Resurrection head coach said. "But I didn't see this one coming because this young man, that's his first real season playing varsity football, so that's a good sign."

In their statement win over Sacred Heart to open district play, Terrance Spivey was an absolute wrecking ball on defense, racking up five sacks in their 44-0 shutout victory.

"I try to just keep getting them over and over," Spivey said of his approach when rushing quarterbacks. "Just try to get them so I can make my fans happy, (my) coach happy and all my teammates happy."

Safe to say, they're thrilled over Spivey's performance. The 6'0, 185 pound junior boasts 40 tackles through six games, good for second-best on the team.

"I've been really watching film a lot," Spivey said. "Then (I) just try and go as hard as I can in practice and listen to my coaches."

"He's very focused out here," Sisson said. "(He is a) yes sir, no sir kind of kid. He does exactly what you ask him to do. I've seen him improve each day."

Spivey's performance on Friday earned him our MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week honors, but that doesn't mean the grind stops here.

"Our defense is getting way better," Spivey said. "We're just improving every day."

The Eagles (2-4, 1-0) look to keep the good times rolling when they visit Stringer this Friday.

