MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week: Resurrection DE Terrance Spivey

Terrance Spivey posted five sacks in Resurrection's 44-0 win over Sacred Heart, earning the Eagles junior MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week honors.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Harrison Central senior Keon Moore is the spark plug who ignites the Red Rebels offense. He's closing in on a 1,000 yards rushing and guided Harrison Central to a win over Pascagoula last week.More >>
A six-week fall wooden bat fall high school baseball league is underway and near the end of October MGM Park will be the site of a high school All-Star doubleheader.More >>
Winning volleyball games and championships has become a tradition at Our Lady Academy under head coach Mike Myers.More >>
