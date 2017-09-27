Man wanted for questioning in string of George Co. burglaries

The George County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month in the Howell community.

We first told you last week about the break-in, where two armed men held the homeowner at gunpoint and stole several items, including guns.

Sheriff Keith Havard said investigators want to speak with 20-year-old Joseph Bradley Weaver, of Mobile County, AL, about a string of thefts and burglaries.

Havard said Weaver ran from deputies Wednesday in the Semmes community of Mobile County. Deputies did take a woman into custody for questioning and recovered a stolen vehicle and 16 possible stolen guns, Havard said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help deputies should call the sheriff’s office at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

