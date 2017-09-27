Gulfport CRTC-BAC conducting training exercise

Sounds of gunfire and other blasts may be heard during a military training exercise on Thursday.

The Gulfport CRTC-Battlefield Airmen Center on Hewes Avenue in Gulfport will conduct a training exercise Sept. 28, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Residents in the area are advised to remain unalarmed during the routine practice, which is not open to the public.

