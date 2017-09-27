Wiggins woman honored for 30 years of work with foster children

A Wiggins woman is being honored tonight in our nation’s capital for her three decades of work with children in the foster care system.

Tana Walker was nominated to be a 2017 Angel in Adoption by U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. Walker will be one of the “Angels” honored at a gala in Washington, DC.

Cochran nominated Walker because of her long career of promoting adoption and foster families.

“Tana Walker has devoted her life to working with children in the foster care system and finding homes for hard-to-place children,” Cochran said. “Her tireless dedication to finding families for children has made a true difference in the lives of many Mississippians. It is an honor to welcome her into the group of distinguished citizens who have been honored as Angels in Adoption.”

Walker has been a social worker with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, and an adoption specialist in Mississippi for Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth.

Walker continues her work with children right here in South Mississippi, where she teaches Sunday school and vacation Bible school at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

