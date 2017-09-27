Wiggins woman honored for 30 years of work with foster children

The George County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month in the Howell community.More >>
A Wiggins woman is being honored tonight in our nation’s capital for her three decades of work with children in the foster care system.More >>
Hike Across America is a 3,000-mile walk that's designed to inspire and engage homeless veterans. retired Marine Shane Johnson wants to change lives one step at a time.More >>
A court battle is looming, pitting the Pascagoula-Gautier School District against the City of Pascagoula.More >>
Students at East Central High School received the Best Community Initiative award from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers for a short-film about sexting.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
A spaceport will be built in lunar orbit serving as a "gateway to deep space and the lunar surface," NASA writes.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
"Go back to where you speak Spanish if you don't want to speak English," the teacher can be heard saying.More >>
Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"More >>
