Police and Dunkin' Donuts team up to raise funds for Special Olympics

Friday Sept. 29 marks National Coffee Day, and this year Mississippi Law Enforcement is using the holiday to bring attention to a greater cause.

Mississippi Law Enforcement is hosting “Cops on Donut Shops”, a fundraiser in support of Special Olympics Mississippi. Officers will be at both Biloxi Dunkin Donuts locations (Pass Road and Cedar Lake) from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. collecting donations.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is an event where law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope” into the opening ceremony of Special Olympics Mississippi’s Summer Games.

