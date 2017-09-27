WLOX Editorial: AP test scores up

When it comes to education in Mississippi, we are always looking for signs of improvement. We are happy to report the number of Mississippi high school students scoring high enough on the Advanced Placement exams to receive college credit is up 19.8 percent for the 2016-17 school year. That means they scored a three or better on a scale of one to five. Among minority students the number is up 28 percent.

State education officials say the Advanced Placement exams are beneficial to students; exposing them to college level material. We are glad to see more students taking the exams, and scoring high enough to receive college credit.

This can only lead to college expense savings, higher grades, and students graduating in four years, going to work and becoming contributing members of the state's economy. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

