WLOX Editorial: Plan for extra drive time and enjoy Cruisin'

It's the time of year again when thousands of people will line Highway 90 for a week to just watch the cars go by. Cruisin' the Coast 2017 gears up Sunday. It's a week long celebration of antique cars, classic cars, and hot rods packing coast roadways.

This is a great tourism event that gives South Mississippi a nice economic boost. It's good entertainment for the people who live here as well; as long as you are not in a hurry. The traffic will be heavy and getting around sometimes will be difficult.

But we just need to give ourselves plenty of driving time and a nice dose of patience. That way we can all enjoy Cruisin'. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

