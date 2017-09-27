East Central students win MS Coast Crime Stoppers award

Students at East Central High School received the Best Community Initiative award from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers for a short-film about sexting.

The video is one of seven short films the students created to explore different safety topics that affect today’s youth.

ECHS Theater Arts teacher Krystal Sisson directed the students as they wrote, produced, and filmed each video. In the winning piece, students reenact the consequences of falling into peer pressure after a girl’s decision to send risqué pictures to her boyfriend.

The video has since been shown to students across the coast, as well as other Crime Stoppers programs around the country.

