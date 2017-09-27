Keesler AFB gates to change operation hours for Cruisin'

Getting in and out of Keesler Air Force Base may be a little more difficult during Cruisin' the Coast week. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 5, the gates at White Avenue and Meadows Drive will change their hours of operation.

Thursday, Oct. 5

The White Avenue gate will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 3pm to 7pm due to a scheduled event at The White House Hotel.

The Meadows Drive gate, which usually closes 5:30pm, will stay open till 7pm.

Friday, Oct. 6 - Monday, Oct. 9

The White Avenue gate will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 10pm and remain closed until Monday, Oct. 9 at 4am.

The Meadows Drive gate will maintain its normal hours of 5:30am to 5:30pm then reopen at 10pm and remain open until Monday, Oct. 9 at 4am.

The Pass Road gate will remain open and unaffected.

More than 8,000 cars and/or participants are expected at Cruisin' the Coast, and traffic along Hwy 90 in Biloxi and Gulfport is always impacted during the week, but especially Thursday through Sunday. Be sure to give yourself extra time to get anywhere, and try to avoid high traffic areas if at all possible.

