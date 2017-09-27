New restaurant opening in Edgewater Mall

Edgewater Mall is getting a new restaurant. It's going into the old Bonefish Grill location on the south side of the shopping center. Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said Barefoot Billy's Bar and Grill will open in early November.

The new bar and grill fills a spot that has been vacant since February 2016 when the company that ran Bonefish closed 14 restaurants across the country.

