Gulfport teen suspect in two Pass Rd. burglaries

A Gulfport teen is facing charges after getting caught breaking into a business early Wednesday morning, police said.

Gulfport police responded to an alarm around 3:30 a.m. at Ward’s, a fast food restaurant on Pass Rd. Authorities say they caught the 16-year-old as he broke into the building.

After the teen was taken into custody, police discovered that he was the same suspect that had burglarized the business late last weekend. He is currently being held at Harrison County Youth Detention Facility.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.