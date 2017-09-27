Gulfport man charged in string of armed robberies

A Gulfport armed robbery suspect is now behind bars. Denzel Ebneezer Walker, 22, is charged in a string of robberies in August and September.

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Walker robbed the Sonic on Creosote Rd. on Aug. 13, the Little Caesars on Pass Rd. on Sept. 2, and the Sonic on Courthouse Rd. on Sept. 21.

In each robbery, Walker would hold the business up at gunpoint, Bromen said. Walker is now charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Walker was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County jail on a $300,000 bond set by Judge Melvin Ray.

