Animal cruelty charge against man seen in viral video dropped

The misdemeanor animal cruelty case against a man seen on video swinging at something inside his truck is being dropped. Biloxi city prosecutor Robert Harenski confirmed the case against Billy Swain will not be prosecuted.

Harenski said after reviewing the video and talking with Swain, a veterinarian, and animal control officers, he believes Swain was not beating his dog, Albert, as some believed the video showed.

Swain spoke with WLOX News Now after the video went viral and said it was a misunderstanding. Swain said what that video showed was him beating the seat near Albert to discipline him.

According to Harenski, a veterinarian said Albert is well cared for and animal control officers from Gulfport and Biloxi made unannounced visits to Swain’s home and found no evidence of mistreatment.

The video, which surfaced in December 2016, caused outrage on the coast, with some animal advocates calling for the dog to be removed from Swain’s care.

The woman who recorded the incident, Swain’s daughter-in-law, has agreed to the dismissal of the charges.

