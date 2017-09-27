School district votes to sue city of Pascagoula

The Pascagoula-Gautier School Board voted Wednesday morning to sue the city of Pascagoula to reinstate a tax increase approved by the city council earlier this month. Last week, the council voted to rescind the 4 mills tax increase saying the school district did not properly file for tax increase for the coming budget year.More >>
There's been another shakeup in the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Interim police chief Matt Issman is out after Mayor Mike Favre sent him an email Tuesday relieving him of his duties.More >>
Right now, the Gulfport Sportsplex consists of 13 fields for baseball and soccer. By next year, that number will grow significantly, thanks to an $8.5 million expansion currently underway.More >>
Harrison Central senior Keon Moore is the spark plug who ignites the Red Rebels offense. He's closing in on a 1,000 yards rushing and guided Harrison Central to a win over Pascagoula last week.More >>
There is one residency program in the state that has a Teaching Health Centers designation. With that comes federal funding and it's set to expire at the end of the month.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Clifford Heiser, 33, is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient in the back of an ambulance earlier this month.More >>
A newly filed federal lawsuit included allegations that for many SCANA and Santee Cooper customers, adds insult to injury.More >>
