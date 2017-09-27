School district votes to sue city of Pascagoula

The Pascagoula-Gautier School Board voted Wednesday morning to sue the city of Pascagoula to reinstate a tax increase approved by the city council earlier this month. Last week, the council voted to rescind the 4 mills tax increase saying the school district did not properly file for tax increase for the coming budget year.

The hike would have raised taxes in Pascagoula and Gautier to pay for school operating costs and to pay off a $22 million loan for projects, including a performing arts center.

Jackson attorney Jim Young will represent the Pascagoula-Gautier School District after the board attorney, Kelly Sessoms, recused himself because he also does work for the city of Pascagoula.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.