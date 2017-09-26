Domino's High School Football Player of the Week: Keon Moore of Harrison Central

The Mississippi Gulf Coast has a number of outstanding running backs and quarterbacks. Keon Moore is crucial to Harrison Central's success. On Friday the Red Rebels defeated Pascagoula 29-27 on a 2-point conversion after a botched P-A-T attempt in overtime.

How much of a factor was Moore in Harrison Central's Region 4-6A victory?

The 5-foot-11, 200 pound senior exploded for 321 rushing yards and four touchdowns, the last one in overtime.

The tenacious Moore has made a successful transition from running back to now running the Red Rebels single-wing offense. Keon is the Domino's High School Football Player of the Week.

Moore said, "It was very exciting, but it's not all about me. It's about the O-linemen. They helped me get my yards. I couldn't thank nobody else but them."

Harrison Central head coach Casey Cain decided a few weeks ago to get the ball into the hands of his most dynamic and electrifying player. That's Keon Moore, who now runs that Single Wing attack.

Coach Cain said, "A lot of people refer to it as the Notre Dame Box. We just felt like at the time we wanted to get it to him and we felt like we had some good running backs and we went more to basically going behind our big offensive line and using our running backs."

" It's a big role because I'm doing stuff I never did before because I throw the ball, "stated Moore. "Control the plays, call the plays. It's hard but I'm willing to learn."

Defensive teams must devise a game plan to try and contain No. 1, Keon Moore. It's a difficult assignment. Entering Friday Region 4-6A clash at Biloxi, Moore has 902 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns, netting 7.2 yards a carry and 180 rushing yards per game.

In 2016 Moore rushed over 1,700 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. Texas-San Antonio, UL-Louisiana, Southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast are the schools showing the most interest in Keon.

