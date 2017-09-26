Railroad safety exercise aims to educate drivers

All across the US Tuesday, local police, Amtrak officials, and folks from Operation Lifesaver took part in a safety exercise meant to increase safety and awareness around railroad tracks.More >>
Right now, the Gulfport Sportsplex consists of 13 fields for baseball and soccer. By next year, that number will grow significantly, thanks to an $8.5 million expansion currently underway.More >>
People living in Diamondhead can soon take advantage of curbside recycling with no additional cost. In a news release Tuesday, city officials announced a contract with Team Waste to provide curbside recycling.More >>
Gulfport Main Street Association is looking for volunteers to help with Sunday's View the Cruise event downtown.More >>
After just two weeks on the job, Matt Issman is no longer the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
The girl’s caregiver is charged with child neglect.More >>
