Diamondhead will soon offer curbside recycling

People living in Diamondhead can soon take advantage of curbside recycling with no additional cost. In a news release Tuesday, city officials announced a contract with Team Waste to provide curbside recycling.

Under the new contract, residents can recycle plastic, paper, aluminum, and more using a 14-gallon recycling bin.

The City of Diamondhead and Team Waste agreed on a contract price of $137,000 annually, which equals out to $2.94 per household per month.

“This is the right thing to do for our residents,” said Mayor Tommy Schafer. “Cities in Harrison County, Jackson County, and St. Tammany Parish offer curbside recycling, and I could not be happier that we can provide this service to our residents with no additional fees.”

People who live in Hancock County haven't been able to leave recyclable waste bins outside their homes since before Hurricane Katrina.

The curbside recycling service is set to begin Dec. 1 in Diamondhead.

