Gulfport police searching for suspect in McAlister’s Deli burglary

Authorities are looking for a man suspected of burglary at the McAlister’s Deli on Creosote Rd. near I-10.

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Joshua Bromen said a man broke into the business on Sept. 18 around 10:22 p.m. It was reported that the suspect removed a safe and cash from the popular chain-restaurant.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, with a white/light colored shirt over his face, dark shorts, sneakers, and several large tattoos on his arms, chest, back, and legs.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

