Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates work of Tommy Gollott

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves celebrated the half century of public service by Mississippi Sen. Tommy Gollott on Tuesday morning. At the meeting of the Gulf Coast Business Council, Reeves read a proclamation reviewing the highlights of Gollott’s 50 years in the Mississippi Legislature.

Gollott said of all of his accomplishments in the legislature that helped the Mississippi Gulf Coast, he’s most proud of the work to bring gaming to the state, which brings $1 billion a year to the state.

Gollott, of Biloxi, was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 1968, where he served until his election to the Mississippi State Senate in 1980. When his current term ends, he will have served 52 years.

While on the coast Tuesday, Reeves visited the new Biloxi Junior High, touring the school’s fine arts program and enjoying performances from the jazz band.

Reeves also stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport.

