Volunteers needed for View the Cruise in Gulfport

Gulfport Main Street Association is looking for volunteers to help with Sunday's View the Cruise event downtown. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Laurie Toups with the Gulfport Main Street Association said the volunteer shifts are separated into three-hour increments. She also said all proceeds from the classic car viewing event will go towards the city's revitalization efforts.

"It's going to be a lot of fun this year, but we need volunteers to help man the beer booths and the merchandise booths, and to be ambassadors for the city of Gulfport," Toups noted.

Toups said about a third of the volunteer spots are already filled. If you'd like to add your name to the list, sign up here>> http://signup.com/go/BfDfdUA

