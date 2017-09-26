Acting police chief in BSL removed after ‘disagreement’ with mayor

After just two weeks on the job, Matt Issman is no longer the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis. Issman confirmed to WLOX News Now that Mayor Mike Favre removed him from the position after a disagreement over “the operation of the police department and the independence of the chief of police in conducting investigations.”

According to Issman, Favre interfered in the investigation of a traffic stop last week that led to a police chase and ended with an officer firing his weapon. No one was hurt in the incident, Issman said.

The investigation was turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation while the Bay St. Louis Police Department conducted an internal investigation into whether the officer involved followed proper procedure.

Issman said the mayor then decided to get involved.

“He was just trying to interfere with the investigation by assigning someone with a conflict of interest, and I pointed it out to him, and he wasn't appreciative. He wanted the officer only reporting directly to him, which violates state law and Attorney General’s opinions on the independence of the police department and conducting investigations,” said Issman.

Issman said the mayor did not say what his interest was in this particular case.

WLOX News Now has reached out to Favre for comment. We will update this story whenever we hear from him.

Issman was named acting chief on Sept. 12 after Darren Freeman resigned from the position amid concerns over a video from a May drug arrest.

BSL mayor admits arrest video led to chief's resignation

Freeman took command of the police department after the suicide of former chief Mike DeNardo last year.

As he was cleaning out his office Tuesday, Issman said he knew taking the helm of the department wouldn’t be easy.

“I expected it would be a challenge, but I didn't expect interference to this level by anyone in city government. Their job is oversight and budgetary matters, not involvement in day-to-day operations and investigations,” Issman said.

Issman said his next step will be to consult an attorney.

