Biloxi police officer featured in Glamour Magazine’s September issue

A Biloxi police officer was chosen to represent Mississippi in a Glamour Magazine's titled “50 States of Women”, a poll of over 2,000 American women about self-esteem and their hopes for the future.

Officer Ashleigh Pack is committed to overcoming all obstacles get in the way of her success, on and off duty.

Pack’s dedication to her work with the Biloxi Police Department granted her the opportunity to be highlighted Glamour's September 2017 issue. When it comes to facing adversity, she told Glamour, "I believe bad experiences mold us into the people we're meant to be."

Below is the full essay that Pack submitted to be considered for the feature, where she discusses her accomplishments as a police officer and the importance of being persistent.

At the age of 14 I became interested in criminal justice and law enforcement. I told my mother one day while watching Law and Order Special Victim’s Unit that I was going to be “Olivia” when I grew up. I never ventured far from that goal. In 2004 I graduated High School and then College in 2008 with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. In 2010 I graduated the Harrison County Police Academy. I was the only female in my class. Throughout the academy I was required to perform the same mentally and physically as all the men. I was never once treated differently by the instructors or other cadets. After graduation I began my career in law enforcement and worked hard to become a well-rounded and educated officer. I have worked on patrol day and night shift, with narcotics task forces, with a gang prevention task force, and in a criminal investigation division specializing in sexual assaults. The law enforcement profession is still a male dominate profession and as a female I have had to work extra hard in some aspects to get where I am. It is uncommon for someone, male or female, to have had the opportunities to accomplish and experienced the multi –faceted aspects of law enforcement that have been provided to me through my hard work and persistence.

I pondered on the question “What do I believe in” before deciding how to answer. The question is vague and is most likely meant to be; however, while there are many ideals I believe in, they all seem to be centered on two that go hand in hand: hard work and persistence. Hard work and persistence are the basis to living the life you want to live. In this country there is nothing you can’t do if you are willing to work hard and are persistent in your goals and dreams. So many people today use negative life experiences as crutches or excuses not to work hard and pursue their dreams. So many people expect things to be given to them instead of putting the effort forth to obtain those desires. I wish more people would realize bad experiences in life, some worse than others, are necessary to mold us into the people we are meant to be. If people in general would have a little more persistence in their goals and be willing to work hard to accomplish them, there would be nothing we couldn’t do in this country and in this world.

I have been blessed to be born and live in a country where there are limitless opportunities. The media will tell you otherwise but the truth is in America it doesn’t matter your race, your religion, your economic status, or your gender, you have the opportunity to become whoever you want to be. I am not saying that it will be easy and that it will just be handed to you but the opportunity is always there if you are willing to work for it. I am living proof of that as a college graduate of two parents without college degrees and a female in a male dominated profession. In many other countries you are told what you will believe, you are told what your profession will be, and whether you’re allowed to have a profession at all. You are told how you will live and how you will raise your family. There are few other countries that would have allowed me to go to college and become a police officer. I have traveled abroad to many other counties and though I loved the experience of traveling I have no desire to live in any other country but America. My America is opportunity.