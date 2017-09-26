Coast Catholics say final goodbye to Father Patrick McDermott

Catholics on the coast mourned the loss of a longtime priest in the Biloxi Diocese on Monday. Father Patrick McDermott died Sept. 17 after serving in the Biloxi Diocese for more than 50 years.

Parishioners filled Our Lady of Victories Church in Pascagoula to bid their farewells to a man they called a spiritual leader and a friend.

McDermott arrived in Mississippi in September 1964, where he was assigned as assistant pastor of Nativity BVM Parish, Biloxi. He also served as assistant pastor in St. Elizabeth Parish in Clarksdale and St. James Parish in Gulfport.

His assignments as pastor included St. James Parish in Gulfport, Our Lady of Victories Parish in Pascagoula, Sacred Heart Parish in D'Iberville, and a second stint as pastor in Our Lady of Victories Parish in Pascagoula, where he served until his retirement in 2010. He then resided in Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Biloxi.

McDermott will be buried in his native country, Ireland.

