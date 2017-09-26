Pelican Waste picking up debris a week early in Harrison County

Pelican Waste is already picking up debris in Harrison County. That’s because the Harrison County Utility Authority signed a contract Monday so that Pelican Waste can provide additional help to Waste Pro this week. That’s according to a HCUA spokesperson.

The Utility Authority’s new long-term contracts with Team Waste to pickup garbage and Pelican Waste to pick up debris go into effect Sunday, October 1. These contracts cover the county and every city in the county except Gulfport.

Gulfport negotiated its own garbage contract with Waste Pro. That prompted a legal battle between HCUA leaders and Gulfport leaders. Just last week the two sides reached a partial agreement that allows Gulfport’s garbage pickup to continue seamlessly with Waste Pro. However, the agreement doesn't mean the legal battle is over.

The authority still claims the city owes the agency money for breaking away on its own. As part of the settlement, Gulfport will begin placing in escrow about one and half million dollars until a judge rules on the legal challenge.

