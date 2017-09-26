Harrison County home scorched by flames overnight

Fire investigators will be at the scene later today to figure out what caused the fire. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A family of three is safe after escaping an early morning fire. Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said flames ignited inside a home on County Farm Road Tuesday morning while the family was asleep.

"Thank goodness they had a smoke detector," said Sullivan. "The smoke detector had gone off, woke them up and they were able to escape the fire. We believe that if they didn't have the smoke detector, these folks may not have survived this fire."

Sullivan said it took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The house was destroyed.

Fire investigators will be at the scene later today to figure out what caused the fire.

